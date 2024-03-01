1 dead after shooting near the Embudo Trailhead in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Indian School Rd. near the Embudo Trailhead. Details are limited but they say they received a call that one person had been shot and was critically injured.

The victim later died. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

