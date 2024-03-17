1 dead in shooting at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead, and another is in custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting at a Mobile apartment complex, according to police.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. at Bel Air Apartment Homes, News 5 has learned.
“At this time, we can confirm officers responded to the location at approximately 4:16 p.m., in reference to a male victim who was shot,” a Mobile Police Department news release said.
“The victim has been pronounced deceased … We will provide updates when information becomes available.”
This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
