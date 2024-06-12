1 Dead After Shooting During Atlanta Bus Hijacking

A Gwinnett County Transit bus was hijacked with multiple people on board on June 11

AP Photo/Ben Gray Scene of hijacked transit bus in Atlanta on June 11, 2024

One person has died after an individual hijacked a bus in Atlanta with multiple people on board.

On Tuesday, June 11, at approximately 4:35 p.m. local time, Atlanta police officers responded to a report of possible gunfire and a potential hostage situation on a Gwinnett County Transit bus near 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd, per a statement shared on the police website.

"Upon the officers’ arrival at the scene, the bus fled the location, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit spanned multiple jurisdictions and involved several agencies," the statement continued. "During the pursuit, police employed various tactics to stop the bus. The bus ultimately came to a stop near 5107 Hugh Howell Rd. in Stone Mountain, GA."

After the bus was stopped, police took a suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Joseph Grier — into custody. After clearing the bus — which had 17 individuals on it, including the driver — officers found an adult victim with what they believed to be a gunshot wound.

"The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition, where they succumbed to their injury," the police statement added, stating that no further injuries had been reported.

AP Photo/Ben Gray Hijacked bus in Atlanta on June 11, 2024.

In a press conference on June 11, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum explained how officers had responded to the 911 call before the suspect forced the bus driver to drive off after being confronted by an officer.

Schierbaum stated officers had received another 911 call from a family member of an occupant of the bus claiming it'd been hijacked before another emergency call was made from the bus, and the line was kept open which helped officers.

Schierbaum confirmed that suspect Grier, whose last known address was in Stone Mountain, was a convicted felon with 19 prior arrests.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said while speaking to reporters, "This seems like the movies..." while explaining what had happened.

Schierbaum said the bus driver was understandably shaken up, adding that it seemed like he was a "hero" in a "very dangerous situation."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Shortly before the bus hijacking, three victims were shot at Peachtree Center Mall in the city. Atlanta Police Department confirmed in a statement on its website that a 47-year-old male, a 69-year-old female and a 70-year-old female had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

"All three persons were alert, conscious, and breathing, and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Officers were able to locate a 34-year-old male suspect who they observed was in possession of a firearm," the statement read.

“Today has been a very active day, but let me be clear, we’re talking about gun violence that is a result of too many people having guns in their hands,” Mayor Dickens said during the press conference addressing the bus hijacking, adding that “you’re talking about too many guns in the hands of individuals that should not have guns, too many guns on our streets, too many guns in our homes, too many guns in our schools and buses, etc.”

Schierbaum said police don't believe the two shootings are linked.

Atlanta Police Department said there were no further updates at this time when contacted by PEOPLE.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.