1 dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence Wednesday, suspect at-large: Police

One person was killed in a shooting in downtown Lawrence Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Vermont Street. Officers began talking to witnesses and are seeking more people who may have seen the shooting happen.

Lawrence Police posted on its X account (formerly Twitter) Wednesday, saying “One person is confirmed dead. We know there are a lot of witnesses to the incident.”

No other information about the shooting or victim was released.

Lawrence police asks witnesses to contact them at 785-832-7509.

Police still looking for suspect in Tuesday evening shooting

The shooting on Wednesday comes one day after Lawrence police responded to a shooting at a home in the 2900 block of Crestline Drive that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Police said Davin Gregory Kerr was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries.

Police are searching for Dawson Edward Paine, 21, in connection with the Tuesday shooting. He has brown hair and blues eyes and tattoos on his face and neck. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by anyone other than law enforcement.

Anyone who has seen Paine or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County hotline at 785-843-8477.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed reporting.