Woman dead after shooting in Dayton; Entire homicide unit looking for her killer

A woman is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 2:49 a.m. to the 700 block of Torrington Place on initial reports of a shooting.

>> Bird flu detected in Ohio dairy cattle

In a 911 call placed before the shooting, a woman who appears to be the victim told dispatchers that an ex-boyfriend was calling her and threatening to shoot up her house and that she had two children.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, dispatchers received a second call, from another adult female they believe was in the house, but the call dropped.

When they got on the scene, police located a 26-year-old woman. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, Dayton Police confirmed.

Major Brian Johns told News Center 7 told us they are following up on some of the information shared with them in the 911 calls.

“There is information that we’re aware of that there was a break-in there first, that there was like a fight taking place, then the shots were actually fired, and she was struck and killed,” Johns said.

>> Ohio catholic school president steps down month after arrest at Nashville bar

The forensic service unit recovered a lot of evidence that they are analyzing. Police didn’t want to tell us if someone in the home returned fire against the person who broke in or not. They also wouldn’t confirm if the victim’s children were in the home when the tragedy took place.

Johns did say that they have a person of interest that they’re trying to follow up with.

“Our entire homicide unit is out right now, working this complaint, trying to bring resolution and some justice,” Johns said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a detective at (937) 333-1232. Anonymous tips can be sent through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.