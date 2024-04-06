1 dead after shooting at Cayce Homes housing complex in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in an apparent targeted shooting at the Cayce Homes housing complex in East Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street.

One person was killed and the shooting at this point appears to be targeted, according to investigators.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

