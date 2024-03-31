1 dead, several injured after violent weekend in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A violent Saturday in the Bronx left one man dead and another injured, according to officials.

Nancy Tavarez is not celebrating Easter this Sunday. Instead, she is trying to wake up from what she calls a nightmare.

Around midnight, her world turned upside down. She never heard back from her son, who stepped out of the house on Saturday and was supposed to return because he had to work Sunday morning, Tavarez told PIX11 News in Spanish.

Police arrived at her home in the Bronx to let her know that 25-year-old Frankelis Tavarez had been killed.

In tears, Tavarez said she still can’t process that her son is gone.

Authorities said Tavarez was shot in the chest around 8:50 p.m. on East 187th and Tiebout Ave.

A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the stomach and buttocks, according to police.

Frankelis’s brother said he wished he had played video games with him when he asked him last week.

The shooting happened steps away from the Bronx Baptist church. Just four blocks from where a 2-year-old boy was hit in the hip by a stray bullet on Saturday while walking with his mother near East Fordham Road.

“Wild Wild West is in here. They are shooting up all the kids, and hanging out in the corner over there is crazy,” said Charlton Green.

According to the NYPD, a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the leg when an argument turned violent at the deli on East Tremont Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

“This is getting more crazy out here,” said Denise Escribano.

No arrests have been made for these crimes, including Frankelis’s murder.

Another death is due to gun violence. Leaving a mother not only with her heart ripped apart but also wondering why and who killed her son.

The NYPD confirmed that multiple men fled the scene after the shooting of Frankelis Tavarez.

