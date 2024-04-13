1 dead, several injured in Honolulu after shuttle bus crashes into pedestrians: Reports

One person has died and multiple people were injured in a shuttle bus crash in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Nine Carnival Miracle guests suffered injuries after being hit by a shuttle bus in the transportation area outside the Honolulu cruise ship terminal and one of the guests died from her injuries, Carnival Cruise Line told multiple local and national news outlets.

The shuttle bus crashed into pedestrians and two concrete barriers at the terminal. The shuttle bus driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the break when they attempted to stop the bus from moving, Hawaii News Now reported.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals and being treated for their injuries. The victims are in different conditions ranging from serious to stable, the news outlet said.

Eyewitnesses share their experience after the Honolulu shuttle bus, reports state

Eyewitness told KITV Island News that the relaxing Friday morning turned deadly after the shuttle bus crash.

"We heard the tire of a vehicle screeching," Lillian Le, a visitor from Denver told the broadcast station. "We looked and it was a bus running over people and hit against a wall."

An employee at the complex said he has never experienced this before.

"We saw the first responders coming, it was substantial, probably about 10 a.m., four or five ambulances, two fire trucks, ten cop cars, looked pretty bad - it's really distressing," Mark Elwell, an employee at the complex wher the accident occurred. "I've worked here 21 years, I've never seen anything to this magnitude, really sad to see, obviously people were hurt pretty bad to be taken away by ambulance."

Jessica Lani Rich, a visitor at the Aloha Society of Hawaii told KITV Island News that the woman who died was celebrating her 46th wedding anniversary with her husband.

