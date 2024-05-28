1 dead in 'serious accident' on WB I-64 near downtown Louisville. Interstate shut down until further notice

One person is dead after a collision on westbound Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.

TRIMARC reported a two-vehicle crash on I-64 West near Jefferson Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. All lanes of I-64 are blocked at Third Street until further notice due to the crash.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Matt Sanders said a driver of a motorcycle died in the crash and LMPD would provide additional details within the next few hours.

This story will update.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: WB I-64 closed in Louisville near downtown due to fatal accident