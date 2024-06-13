1 dead after semi crosses median of I-75, strikes multiple vehicles in LaSalle Township

LaSALLE TWP. — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 75 near South Otter Creek Road that involved a tractor-trailer crossing the median into oncoming traffic.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, a semitrailer was traveling southbound on I-75 near South Otter Creek Road when it crossed through the center median barrier in a construction zone and struck multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-75, 1st Lt. Stephen Borello, commander of the Michigan State Police post in Monroe, said in an email.

As of Thursday morning, there is one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries, Borello said. No construction workers were working in the zone during the incident.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 are closed for the investigation.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 1 killed in crash on I-75 in LaSalle Township involving semi