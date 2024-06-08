1 dead from SC shooting after crossing state line to get help, Aiken County sheriff says

An man was shot and killed Saturday on a road in front of a residential area, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Wellstar MCG Health, a hospital in Augusta, after a report that a man was brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the body.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred early Saturday at the intersection of Sage Creek Boulevard and Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville in front of a residential area — not far from Graniteville Community Bible Church and Leavelle McCampbell Middle School.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the man as 23-year-old Richard Carroll.

Carroll was pronounced dead by doctors at hospital just after 2:30 a.m. His autopsy will be conducted in Newberry.

Information is limited at this time, officials said. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia and the Augusta University Police Department are aiding in the sheriff’s investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or on their website at www.aikencountysheriff.net.