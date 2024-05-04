1 dead, others hurt in shooting at Midlands post-prom party, sheriff says. 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with a post-prom shooting that killed one person and injured several more, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies were called to a home at 824 Antioch Road in Santee for a report of a shooting on April 27 around 1 a.m., where high school students, some from Lake Marion High School, had gathered for a prom after party.

As the party was breaking up, a shooting killed 19-year-old Harrison Rollins and injured several others. One victim was taken to a local hospital, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at a press conference on Friday, but others had already left the scene when deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office charged 19-year-old Deon Gaddist, 17-year-old Montrell White and a 16-year-old juvenile with murder. The juvenile was not publicly named because they are a minor. The three were also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

“There’s a miracle and a blessing that so many others didn’t get shot,” Ravenell said. “It could have easily been 20 or 30 kids.”

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting. Ravenell said he had “no doubt” that there would be more arrests.

“This is time right now for justice and for getting these thugs off the street,” Ravenell said. “That’s what we intend to do.”