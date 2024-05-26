1 dead after Orange County crash: FHP

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead following an early morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Jones Avenue, according to officials.

Investigators said the 42-year-old man was driving the wrong way along Orange Blossom Trail before crashing head-on into a woman driving an SUV.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to officials. The woman and her passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.