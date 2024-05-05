1 dead at Ohio State University after falling from stadium during graduation ceremony

A person is dead after falling from Ohio Stadium during Ohio State University's graduation ceremony Sunday.

The Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported that an officer sent out a call for help over the OSU police radio at around 12:30 p.m., stating, "I need medics and some officers at gate 30 (of Ohio Stadium)... had one fall off the stadium."

OSU Police cordoned off the scene after one person died falling from Ohio Stadium during the OSU graduation ceremony Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The scene of the fall was surrounded with lots of yellow tape and concerned officials, according to Dispatch photographer Doral Chenoweth, who was at the scene.

"An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased," the University said in a statement to USA TODAY. "For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available."

People in the stands and some students at commencement were visibly upset, according to Dispatch reporter Jordan Laird, who was inside at the time of the incident.

The incident has not been mentioned by commencement speakers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 1 dead at Ohio State University after fall during graduation ceremony