LIVE: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Pasco, deputies investigating

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hudson that left a man dead on Saturday evening.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of US 19 between New York Avenue and Bolton Avenue are currently shut down.

No deputies were injured and there doesn’t appear to be a public safety threat.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

