Woman killed after officer-involved shooting in Gastonia that stemmed from domestic call

A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gastonia on Saturday.

MORE: 4 officers killed, 4 shot during east Charlotte standoff

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home on South King Street off South Weldon Street around 1:19 p.m. for a domestic-related call.

At the scene, police were met with a woman who had multiple guns. Witnesses told officials, they heard the officers say ‘drop the guns’ several times.

The department says the woman engaged officers and shot one of them in the legs many times.

The injured officer and another officer fired back killing the woman.

A fellow officer drove the wounded officer to the hospital, at this time his condition is stable.

At the scene, GPD Chief, Trent Conrad, held a press conference breaking down the incident.

“Two officers responded once the officers arrived on the scene they encountered a female who was armed with multiple firearms, communicating with the female she began to fire, officers returned fire, both officers returned fire, and one of our officers was shot multiple times, he’s in stable condition,” he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case as is protocol, GPD will be conducting an internal investigation as well.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Deadly shooting of Charlotte inn worker remains unsolved after 16 years



