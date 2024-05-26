Shooting at Lucas and 15th under investigation

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation after two men were shot downtown. The incident occurred around 3:30 On May 26 at Lucas Avenue and 15th Street.

Police report that one of the victims is conscious and breathing, while the other is not. If you have any information about these shootings, please call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

As more information becomes available, FOX 2 will provide updates on this developing story.

