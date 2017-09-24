1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Tennessee Church: Police

Authorities responded to a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch, Tenn., on Sunday. (Google Maps)

One person was killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area of Tennessee, police said. A gunman, who was also wounded, is in custody, according to the police.

Officers responding to the Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch found one woman dead in the parking lot near where “6 other innocents” were shot and another person was pistol-whipped, the Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

“The majority are older adults,” the Nashville Fire Department said of the victims, adding that all of the victims, except one, were over the age of 60.

The extent of the injuries, which followed 911 calls placed around 11 a.m. local time, are not yet clear, the Tennessean reported.

A woman who said she lives next-door to the church recalled hearing loud noises outside her home before she said two people came to her door seeking help.

“There’s two people that came up to our door and said someone is shooting at us, at the church,” the woman told WKRN.

The woman said her husband went to the church and saw some of the victims firsthand.

“One was in the parking lot that he had shot, in the back, and then he went into the church and there was someone lying in the doorway and some other people shot,” the woman recalled.

This is a breaking news story.