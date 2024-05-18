1 dead, multiple people hospitalized in Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County deputies investigated a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on 17th Street at 3:30 a.m.

The exact number of casualties is unknown, but deputies said one person is dead and other people are being treated.

One lane of 17th Street between Tallywood Drive and Beneva Road has been shut down.

If you have information on the incident, call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.