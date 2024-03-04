1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting involving SEPTA bus in Ogontz
A juvenile is dead and four other people are injured in a shooting involving a SEPTA bus in the city's Ogontz neighborhood.
An industry-wide password-sharing crackdown is gaining momentum. The latest service to announce such a move is Max.
Jack Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified defense secrets on Discord, has pled guilty. The 22-year-old withdrew his not-guilty plea on Monday, trading the guilty admission for up to around 16 years in prison.
People who are getting wealthier tell pollsters the economy is in poor shape. What gives?
"The pricing is going to be in the higher ranges of what people have talked about," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the sports streaming service Fox is launching with Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery.
Streaming music service Deezer is joining Spotify in cheering the European Union's €1.84 billion fine imposed on Apple for breaking antitrust rules in the streaming music market. In a statement issued today, Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira only cautiously praised the incoming fine, noting, "It’s very positive to see that the EU is taking action against Apple and is showing readiness to firmly sanction anti-competitive practices."
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
AI is "not open in any sense," the battle over encryption is far from won, and Signal's principled (and uncompromising) approach may complicate interoperability efforts, warned the company's president, Meredith Whittaker. Speaking onstage with me at StrictlyVC LA, Whittaker called out a resurgence of legislative attacks on encryption as "magical thinking." Ironically, or perhaps cynically, one of the animating factors has been a decade of calls for tech companies to take more responsibility.