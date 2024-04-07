1 dead in motorcycle crash in Orange County, FHP says

A 44-year-old man died late Saturday after crashing his motorcycle on Conway Road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was travelling on a 2017 Suzuki GSX southbound on Conway Road, north of McCoy Road, just before 10 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, FHP said.

The man ran off the roadway and crashed into the median and then struck a tree, FHP said.

He was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he later died, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.