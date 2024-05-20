1 dead after motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on LA 63 at Grand Lake Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, LSP said. As the investigation unfolded, LSP learned that a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle was being driven by 42-year-old Billy Ray Collins when it crashed into a 2013 Subaru Crosstrek head-on.

According to LSP, Collins “was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash” but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.

“Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment, such as DOT-approved helmets. Properly wearing an approved helmet decreases the chances of traumatic brain injury. Additionally, Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course,” state police said.

Body of missing man found in Baton Rouge home, police investigate

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.