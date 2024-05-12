1 dead after motorcycle crash in Anthony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday, May 11 in Anthony, Texas, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the Anthony Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the 8500 block of Doniphan in Anthony.

Upon arrival, officers located a single-motorcycle driver involved in the crash.

The driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital with “CPR in progress,” where he died upon arrival, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigators were requested to investigate as the scene is still active.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the motorcycle driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.

