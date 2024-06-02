1 dead and more than 20 injured in Ohio mass shooting

A 27-year-old man is dead and more than 20 people were injured in an Akron, Ohio, shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

Police received calls reporting shots fired near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue, about 40 miles south of Cleveland, just after midnight. It’s not clear at this time what happened in the lead-up to the shooting.

“Officers were immediately dispatched and responded to the area,” the Akron Police Department said in a news release. “Shortly after those calls came in, the call center received notifications from local hospitals that multiple persons were arriving in the emergency departments with gunshot wounds.”

At least 25 victims were shot, including the 27-year-old man who has since died. A weapon and “several dozen casings” were recovered from the scene of the shooting, police said. Police previously said a total of 27 people were injured in the shooting, including the deceased victim.

Cleveland Clinic Akron General received seven victims of the shooting, one of whom is in critical condition, according to spokesperson Joe Milicia. The conditions of the rest of the victims are unknown at this time.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and a motive for the shooting isn’t immediately clear.

In a joint statement, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and police Chief Brian Harding said the city “is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence.”

“We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that,” the statement read. “For those who have information about this horrific shooting — we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation.”

Callers who contact police with information can remain anonymous, police said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com