1 dead, Mobile woman arrested in Sunday homicide: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of her boyfriend, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Mobile police are investigating what they call a murder on Seabreeze Road. According to MPD, officers went to the 4000 block of Seabreeze Road around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a man who was deceased at the scene.
They arrested Desiree Janae Holiday, 23, of Mobile, and charged her with murder, News 5 has learned.
MPD said the victim’s name will be released after the next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
