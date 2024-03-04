1 dead, Mobile woman arrested in Sunday homicide: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of her boyfriend, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Crawfish prices decrease by $5, still could be a slow season

Mobile police are investigating what they call a murder on Seabreeze Road. According to MPD, officers went to the 4000 block of Seabreeze Road around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.

INCIDENT LOCATION (GENERAL):

When they arrived, they found a man who was deceased at the scene.

Desiree Janae Holiday (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

They arrested Desiree Janae Holiday, 23, of Mobile, and charged her with murder, News 5 has learned.

Spring Break season brings changes to Alabama’s beaches

MPD said the victim’s name will be released after the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.