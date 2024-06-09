1 dead after Marlboro County house fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed on Sunday following a house fire in the McColl area of Marlboro County, officials said.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brittany Brew said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is aiding the investigation.

No further information was immediately provided.

