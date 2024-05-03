1 dead in home explosion in New Jersey

At least one person is dead after a house exploded Thursday in New Jersey.

Police responded to a home in South River at about 7:03 p.m. for reports of an explosion, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Police found two males "who had sustained serious injuries from the explosion," the statement said.

aerial firefighter trucks house explosion aftermath new jersey smoke debris destruction (Courtesy Rob Wasilewski)

One victim, Kevin Gilbert, 62, of South River, died at the scene. The other victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the prosecutor’s office said.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the explosion.

South River is about 27 miles south of Newark.

