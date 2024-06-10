1 dead after gunman opens fire on man driving on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A man is dead after a shooting and fiery crash on the city’s Far South Side on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police say it all unfolded just before 6 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Halstead Street, in West Pullman.

According to police, the victim, a 28-year-old man, was driving southbound along Halstead when someone inside a black sedan opened fire on the man.

Officers say the victim then crashed into a parked car, which caused his car to catch fire.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities have not yet identified the victim killed.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is now underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

