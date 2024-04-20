1 dead after Friday night shooting in Bellevue, police say
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person dead in Bellevue.
The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, April 19 in the 6900 block of Highway 70 South.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), one person died as a result of the shooting.
The victim’s identity has not been revealed at this time. It remains unclear what led to the deadly shooting.
No additional details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
