1 dead after Ford F-150 drives off I-77 and hits ditch, tree, SC highway patrol says

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 77 in Richland County on Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2022 Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving north on I-77 near Hardscrabble Road, eight miles north of Columbia.

At about 8:45 p.m., the truck ran off the road to the right before hitting a ditch and a tree, Master Trooper William Bennett said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the truck, was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, where they died from their injuries. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified them.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.