1 dead in fatal bodega stabbing in Queens, suspect at large: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are still investigating a fatal stabbing that happened inside a bodega in Jamaica, Queens, on Saturday that left one person dead. The suspect is still on the run.

Witnesses say the altercation between two men started outside a Dollar General before one of them ran across the street and entered the bodega where the deadly stabbing happened.

“The doors were locked, but the guys were trying to open door,” says Catherine Chiriboga. She was closing the Dollar General store on Jamaica Ave and 169th Street in Jamaica when she heard a commotion outside. “We saw two guys arguing; they came around the truck, and I just saw one guy going like this to the other guy.”



Catherine says she saw both men wielding knives, having some argument.

“One just ran across the street, and then the other guy met with another guy with a blue backpack, and he handed him the blue backpack, and they went across the street,” Chiriboga added.



“They were saying, you lock the door. He stole my wallet,” says Wavy Eli, who was on the other side of the street. He is one of the bodega employees who witnessed a confrontation. The two men and the victim were throwing objects at each other before one of them got close enough to stab him. “The guy takes a knife and started stabbing.”



The NYPD confirmed it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, a male in his 40s was found deceased inside the bodega with multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulder. Local business owners tell us they worry about their safety and customers.’



“It’s very concerning because when you hear stuff like this, it puts a bad name on the avenue,” says Jonathan Hadef, who owns a business. His dad, Maurice, adds, “People are scared to come to Jamaica Avenue because there is a crime, you know, and crime is no good.”

Authorities say the suspect fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue wearing a gray shirt. No arrests have been made so far.

