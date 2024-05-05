1 dead after falling from stands at Ohio Stadium during commencement ceremony

WHIO Staff

One person is dead after falling at Ohio Stadium during the university’s spring commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon, WBNS reported.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State University said the person fell from the stands, WBNS reported.

Columbus police said medics pronounced the person deceased at 12:25 p.m. The commencement began at noon.

“For anyone affected by today’s incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WBNS.

We will continue updating this story as new details become available.