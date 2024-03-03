1 dead in early morning crash in Davenport

One person was killed in a crash in Davenport early this morning.

An online report from the Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle was trying to evade an Iowa State Patrol (ISP) vehicle on North Brady Street at 53rd Street on Sunday, March 3 at about 12:43 a.m. when they lost control and crashed. An occupant was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The person was taken by Davenport Medic to Genesis East, where they were pronounced dead.

The person’s name is being withheld, pending notification of relatives. The ISP was assisted by the Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Medic. No further information is currently available.

