1 dead after driving wrong way in Orange County, FHP says

A 42-year-old man died early Sunday after driving the wrong way on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County near Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just before 2:30 a.m. the 42-year-old was driving his 2013 Kia Optima northbound in the southbound lanes of OBT approaching Jones Avenue when he collided head-on with a 2012 Toyota Rav-4, FHP said.

The man was taken to Advent Health Apopka where he died, FHP said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 51-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 72-year-old woman, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.