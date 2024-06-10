1 dead in Downtown shooting near UPMC Mercy

Jun. 9—Pittsburgh Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Downtown on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for three shots fired at 11:15 a.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue and Vine Street near UPMC Mercy Hospital, where they found a man with a shotgun wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. They did not identify the man.

A second man who stayed behind at the scene was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Police said they do not believe there are any other suspects or danger to the public.

