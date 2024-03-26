1 dead in downtown L.A. shooting, suspect at-large

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that one victim is dead after a shooting in downtown L.A.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the northwest corner of 7th Street and San Julian Street around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to their injuries.

No further information has been provided about the name, age, or sex of the victim.

LAPD says the suspect was last seen driving westbound on 7th street in a maroon Lexus four-door sedan. He is described as an African-American male, with a heavyset build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black or maroon sweater, with dark-colored sweatpants. LAPD would not release any further details.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LAPD at 213-833-3750.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

