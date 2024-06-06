1 dead after crash at weigh station off US 87 near Dumas Wednesday night

An Amarillo man died at the hospital after his vehicle crashed into a parked semi Wednesday night in Moore County.

At about 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, a 2022 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer had been parked at the weigh station on US 87 around eight miles south of Dumas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). For an unknown reason, a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox traveled into the weigh station and struck the semi-trailer in the rear, DPS said.

The Chevrolet's driver, identified as Nathaniel Harden, 58, of Amarillo, was taken to the Moore County Hospital in Dumas, where he later died. He was pronounced dead by Dr. Nathaniel Hatch.

The semi's driver, Mellena Delaney-Koop, 54, of Oakridge, Ore., had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo man dead after crash at US 87 weigh station in Moore County