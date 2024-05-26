1 dead in crash off I-75 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

Deputies said at about 2:26 a.m., two vehicles crashed on eastbound Clark Road at I-75 in Sarasota.

One person was killed in the crash, although no other casualties were reported.

Eastbound Clark Road from Gannt Road to I-75 was closed while investigators cleared the scene.

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken charge of the investigation.

