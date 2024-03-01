1 dead after crash northwest of Texico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fatal crash northwest of Texico on Wednesday night. They say 23-year-old Brandon Galvan had been running on Curry Road 10 when he was struck by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe. Galvan died on scene.

Deputies say the driver of the Tahoe immediately called 911 and stayed on scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

