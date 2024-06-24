1 dead in crash involving stolen motorcycle on Columbus' West Side

A teen is dead following a crash involving a stolen motorcycle on Columbus' West Side early Monday morning, police said.

Columbus police received a call reporting a motorcyclist down at about 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Ogden Street, a police dispatcher said. EMS pronounced one person dead at the scene at 2:47 a.m.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Police identified the motorcyclist as Joseph Ausmus, 18. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a stolen 2011 Yamaha, police said.

Ausmus was driving the motorcycle eastbound on West Broad Street approaching Ogden Avenue as a Honda Odyssey approached driving westbound, according to a police report. The Honda attempted to turn left into a parking lot, and Ausmus struck the right side of the Honda, police said.

Ausmus was ejected from the motorcycle into the van, police said. Witnesses told police he had been travelling at a very high rate of speed.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene until police arrived.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Joseph Ausmus, 18, dead in motorcycle crash at W. Broad and N. Ogden