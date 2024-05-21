1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, garbage truck in Washington County

One person is dead in a crash involving a motorcycle and garbage truck in Washington County.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on McClelland Road, near Route 19 in North Strabane Township.

Officials tell Channel 11 one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A section McClelland Road is blocked off.

A Channel 11 crew is heading to the scene.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

