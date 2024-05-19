1 dead after crash in Chesterfield County, troopers say

One person is dead after a crash ion Chesterfield County early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after midnight near Bear Creek Road and Evans Mills Road.

A person driving a 2008 Pontiac traveling south ran off the side of the road and hit a ditch, causing their car to turnover. They died at the scene.

The identity of the person who died is unknown.

