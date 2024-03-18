1 dead after crash in Burke County, troopers say

One person is dead after a single-car crash in Burke County early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on N.C. Highway 114 near Cook Road.

A 2000 Buick Century was traveling north on NC 114 and the driver lost control, drove off the right side of the road and struck two power poles.

ALSO READ: Home destroyed in York County fire, officials say

The driver, Jessie Johnson Wilkerson, died at the hospital. Wilkerson, 56, was not restrained by a seatbelt, troopers said.

An investigation releveled speed to be a factor in the crash. The roadway was closed for a few hours.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead after train hits person in northeast Charlotte)