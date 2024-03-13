1 dead at convenience store near Concord-Huntersville line, police say

A person was found dead at a convenience store Wednesday on the Concord-Huntersville line, police said.

It happened Wednesday morning at the 7-Eleven on Ellenwood Road off of Harris Road.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno they heard multiple gunshots. Bruno found shell casings scattered throughout the parking lot.

Concord PD confirms a homicide at the 7-Eleven in Concord on Ellenwood near the Meck Co line. One person is dead. Shell casings are scattered throughout the parking lot. Witness heard multiple shots. Not looking for any suspects @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Grrzdp5xCo — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 13, 2024

The Concord Police Department told Channel 9 everyone involved had been identified and was accounted for. There is no threat to the public.

Police said they were investigating the case as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident. Police said they would release more information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

