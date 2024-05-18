1 dead after car travels off Marion County highway

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed Saturday morning after losing control of their car and traveling down an embankment, authorities said.

The person’s identity was not immediately made public. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on state Highway 41 near Highway 908.

The driver of a 1997 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Highway 41 before losing control of the car and falling down an embankment.

Butler said the person was pronounced dead on scene. The state Highway Patrol is inestigating.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.