1 dead after car flips several times on I-880

(KRON) — On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a person after a car crashed and flipped on I-880 in Fremont.

Earlier this evening, CHP received calls about a red Toyota RAV 4 that had flipped several times on I-880 northbound in Fremont south of Decoto Road. According to CHP, the car flipped several times due to driving at a high speed.

During the crash, CHP said one person was ejected and was later confirmed deceased on the scene.

As of 8:45 p.m., CHP said all lanes were back open. No information on the crash victim has been shared as of this report.

