1 dead after car crash at Commerce City intersection

DENVER (KDVR) — One man was found dead after a car crash early Thursday morning.

The crash on Interstate 76 Frontage Road at Dahlia Street in Commerce City was reported to the Colorado State Patrol just after 4 a.m.

According to CSP, a 19-year-old man drove an SUV through a stop sign before running off the road and rolling.

“In this area, the frontage road continues but jogs at the stop sign essentially creating a T intersection,” CSP told FOX31.

One teen was found dead after a car crash on Interstate 76 Frontage Road at Dahlia in Commerce City Thursday morning. (KDVR)

CSP said the driver had a seatbelt on and there was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

