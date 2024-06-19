1 dead after being hit by Metro bus in Ohio, police say

A person is dead after being hit by a Metro bus in Ohio late Tuesday night.

Police officers and medics were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Glencrossing Way on initial reports of an injury crash, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

A bus driver hit a person near the bus transit center.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.