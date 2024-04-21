1 dead after ATV crash in Orange County, FHP says

A 48-year-old man driving an ATV crashed and died in Hiawassee in Orange County Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, the 48-year-old was driving northbound on Bryson Drive north of Harwick Drive when he lost control of the ATV and crashed into a mailbox and fire hydrant, FHP said.

The vehicle continued and then crashed into an unoccupied parked car in a residential driveway and was thrown off the ATV, FHP said.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation and there was a roadblock in the area.