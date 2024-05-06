1 dead, another injured in Las Vegas high-rise fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and other is injured after an early-morning fire at a central Las Vegas valley high-rise.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, Clark County Firefighters responded to a fire at a residential high-rise in the 3900 block of University Center Drive. Reports said smoke was in the hallway of the fifth floor.

Firefighters climbed to the fifth floor of the 10-story building and found the unit where the smoke was coming from.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire and conduct a primary search, where they found a victim who they took out of the unit. Another victim was found in the hallway.

Photos show the aftermath of an early-morning deadly fire (Clark County Fire Department)

The two victims were taken to the care of a fire medical unit. According to Clark County, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries and the other is in stable condition with moderate to severe burns.

Three dogs were also removed from the unit and appeared to be doing well, Clark County said. The dogs are currently with animal control.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined. The fire originated in the family room of the unit and resulted in an estimated dollar loss amount of $200,000.

According to Clark County, American Red Cross was notified of any potential needs, and at the time of publication, none were requested.

